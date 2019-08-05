Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release new EP 'This Is The Place' on September 27.

The former Oasis star has recorded three new songs for the five-track mini album, including the title track and 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' and 'Evil Flower', along with two remixes.

The new songs feature female backing vocalists and continue Noel's exploration of psych music.

'This Is The Place' follows the release of the 'Black Star Dancing' EP in May.

Meanwhile, in March, Pete Townshend claimed the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker had been working with Oasis producer Dave Sardy again.

The Brooklyn-born studio wizard produced the 52-year-old rocker's former band's albums 'Don't Believe The Truth' in 2005 and 'Dig Out Your Soul' in 2008, and the pair last worked together on Noel's High Flying Birds' self-titled debut record in 2011.

The Who guitarist revealed that the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker had been in the studio with Sardy in Los Angeles, as he has also been working with the 'Pinball Wizard' rockers on their new record.

In a studio blog post on their official website, Pete wrote: ''Dave Sardy our producer went back to LA for a while to work with Noel Gallagher, but he's back on Monday.''

Sardy - who is also an acclaimed film scorer and has worked with the likes of Paolo Nutini, Macy Gray, The Killers and Royal Blood - is known for producing big ballads.

Noel's third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' saw him team up with producer David Holmes on the psychedelic pop record, but he previously revealed that he plans to release another ''traditional'' album alongside a new one with Holmes.

He said: ''I've got a whole backlog of songs, I write all the time so I've got plenty of material.

''I'm going to make another record with David in this way but the last one took four years so I'll probably have to make another one alongside it in the more traditional sense.''

Teasing what his new songs are sounding like, Noel previously described them as ''70s disco'' records.

The 'Live Forever' songwriter ditched the usual lyrical references and guitar chords that made him famous in favour of fresh riffs for him.

He said: ''Well, 70s disco ... like the beginning of the world.''

'This Is The Place' is available to pre-order now from nghfb.lnk.to/thisistheplace

The track-listing for 'This Is The Place' is as follows:

1. 'This Is The Place'

2. 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By'

3. 'Evil Flower'

4. 'This Is The Place (Dense & Pika Remix)'

5. 'Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)'