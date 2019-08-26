Noel Gallagher's Beatles-inspired golf buggy will be sold at auction.

The 52-year-old rocker received the vehicle from his ex-wife Meg Matthews in the nineties and she had it painted to look like John Lennon's 1964 Mulliner Park Ward Phantom V Rolls-Royce.

Now the golf buggy, which has the number plate JEDI 1 in a nod to Noel's love of 'Star Wars', is going under the hammer and is set to raise between £5,000 and £10,000.

The cart, which also has a number of Oasis stickers, features a tag with the message, ''A gift from Meg to Noel - 1997 - The Sheiling.''

Other items set to go under the hammer include handwritten lyrics to 'Wonderwall' and a note written by Noel complaining about Morrisey's contribution to The Smith's song 'How Soon Is Now'.

He wrote: ''Poor Johnny Marr - writes one of the greatest guitar intros in the history of RnR...bass and drums kick in with a big pair of hairy b*****ks.

''Then as usual the singer spoils it by singing about going out on his own and wanting to die!''

The collection will go on sale at Omega Auctions, Newton-Le-Willows, from September 11.

Meanwhile, Noel recently revealed he is leaving London because he's worried about rising crime levels.

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker - who has daughter Anais, 19, from his marriage to Meg and sons Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight, with spouse Sara MacDonald - is moving his family out of the city because he and his wife are worried the kids will get mugged or worse while travelling to school.

He said: ''We're just about to move out to Hampshire. We didn't want the kids growing up in London.

''We've had two stabbings outside our house in the last while. I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

''One guy was multiple stabbed in the middle of the f**king day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off.

''Anyway, our lad is 11 and is now coming to go to secondary school and we were just saying it would be too f**king stressful if he is on the Tube and he is coming home and he is being mugged for his phone.

''So we decided that we are going to go out to the country and put them to school in the country. We'll just commute into London.''