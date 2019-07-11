Noel Gallagher banned his brother Liam Gallagher from using Oasis music in his film 'As It Was' because of his Twitter jibes at him and his family.

The 'Shockwave' singer previously claimed Noel was trying to ''sue him'' over the use of clips of their former band's songs within the movie and recently hit out at his ex-bandmate and his ''little people'' for the ban.

Noel, 52, has now slammed Liam, 46, as ''f***ing dumb'' for thinking he'd let him use any their songs and referred to his younger sibling as a ''misogynist sexist prick'' and called him out for ''trolling'' his kids - Anais, 19, Sonny, eight, and Donovan, 11 - and his wife Sara MacDonald on the social media app.

Asked in an interview with Variety if it was true that he imposed the music ban, he said: ''Oh, I turned it down, yeah. If some f***ing moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a ****, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his f***ing mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favour, I'm like, 'Wow. You are as dumb as you f***ing look.'

''I don't give a f*** what music you have in your film; you're not putting any of mine in.

''It's like, 'Can I ask you a favour?'

'''No, you can't. Go f*** yourself.'

''You're not using my songs to sell his f***ing film.''

When asked if he plans to watch 'As It Was', the 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker admitted that just seeing his sibling's face makes him want to ''take out a McDonald's with a machine gun''.

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter insisted he has ''better things to do'' than watch the documentary, which shows Liam with his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish, 22 - who he met for the first time last year - and taking his sons Gene, 18, and Lennon, 19, on the road with him.

He also accused him of attempting to ''rewrite history'' and mocked the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker for his ''jogging'' which is shown in the film.

Asked if he plans to go to the cinema to see it, he sad: ''Uh, no. I couldn't think of a reason that would make me want to watch it, considering that every time I see that ****'s face, I want to f***ing take out a McDonald's with a machine gun.

''So I don't think I'll be going to the local cinema to watch him rewrite f***ing history (about) what a great guy he is; what a wonderful family man.

''I've got better things to do with my time.

''You should go and see it, though. Apparently there's a lot of jogging in it. I don't know about you, but I like to see my favorite rock stars jogging. Don't you?''

Liam wanted to ''break'' Noel's ''f****** jaw'' after he refused to let him use their songs.

The outspoken rocker - who has been at loggerheads with Noel for years after a backstage bust-up between the brothers at their concert in Paris in 2009, which led to the demise of the Britpop group - insisted he was not ''sad'' and didn't ''cry'' over it, but he was left fuming and felt like smashing the 'Wonderwall' songwriter and his manager's windows in when he found out.

He fumed: ''Him and his little people saw it and took the Oasis music out of it because that's all he's got left, d'ya know what I mean. Let him get on with it.

''It doesn't make me sad, it makes me f****** mad. I'm not a p****, I'm not sad about it, I want to break his f****** jaw and his daft f****** manager, but that's what happens. I'm not sad about it, I didn't go home and cry, I just wanted to go and f****** put their windows through.''

The documentary - helmed by Charlie Lightening - shows a softer side to the rock star who is alway spouting off on Twitter, and Liam admitted that an endless supply of drugs and fame wasn't why he joined a band in the first place.

In February, Liam claimed Noel was threatening to take legal action over use of their songs.

He later claimed it was footage of Liam's performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert - which was held following the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 - that Noel had an issue with.