Noel Gallagher's third record with High Flying Birds will be released on November 9.

The former Oasis star revealed he has already completed the album, which follows 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday', and he's been told that it will go on sale later this year.

Noel shared: ''I've finished my record now. It's done, it's mastered, it's all done ... It's coming out on November 9, I've been told.''

Noel, 50, made a number of last-minute changes to the album and revealed he relished the process of putting the record together.

Speaking on Radio X, Noel explained: ''I'm not sure I'll make another record any other way now from now on because it's so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing.

''It was like, you know, things were being ... things that I thought weren't going to go on the album are now on the album. And right at the last day of mixing I was thinking 'What has this song even become?', do you know what I mean? And the record's all the better for it.''

Meanwhile, Noel also recalled his ''lowest point'' during his time in Oasis, which occurred during a gig at Wembley Stadium in 2000.

He said: ''[That was] the low point in Oasis. It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame. It was dreadful.''

The live album 'Familiar To Millions' emerged from the band's performance at Wembley, but Noel - who quit Oasis in 2009 - described the recording as a ''disgrace''.

However, he said: ''We were brilliant in the soundcheck. I stopped it because we were that good.''