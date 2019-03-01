Noel Gallagher has been in the studio with Oasis producer Dave Sardy - who he last worked with on High Flying Birds debut self-titled LP in 2011.
Noel Gallagher is working with Oasis producer Dave Sardy again.
The Brooklyn-born studio wizard produced the 51-year-old rocker's former band's albums 'Don't Believe The Truth' in 2005 and 'Dig Out Your Soul' in 2008, and the pair last worked together on High Flying Birds' self-titled debut record in 2011.
The Who's guitarist Pete Townshend was the one who revealed that the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker had been in the studio with Sardy in Los Angeles recently, as he is also working with the 'Pinball Wizard' rockers on their new record.
In a studio blog post on their official website, Pete wrote earlier this week: ''Dave Sardy our producer went back to LA for a while to work with Noel Gallagher, but he's back on Monday.''
Sardy - who is also an acclaimed film scorer and has worked with the likes of Paolo Nutini, Macy Gray, The Killers and Royal Blood - is known for producing big ballads.
Noel's third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' saw him team up with producer David Holmes on the psychedelic pop record, and he previously revealed that he plans to release another ''traditional'' album alongside a new one with Holmes.
He said: ''I've got a whole backlog of songs, I write all the time so I've got plenty of material.
''I'm going to make another record with David in this way but the last one took four years so I'll probably have to make another one alongside it in the more traditional sense.''
Teasing what his new songs are sounding like, Noel previously described them as ''70s disco'' records.
The 'Live Forever' songwriter ditched the usual lyrical references and guitar chords that made him famous in favour of fresh riffs for him.
He said: ''Well, 70s disco ... like the beginning of the world.''
Meanwhile, Noel's former Oasis bandmate and sibling Liam, 46, previously criticised his older sibling for saying he's going to make a ''traditional'' album.
The band's former frontman - who hasn't seen eye-to-eye with his brother since Oasis split after a backstage bust-up in 2009 - mocked ''cosmic pop'' LP 'Who Built The Moon?, and after reading that the guitarist is planning to release a conventional record to go alongside the next one, he logged onto Twitter to slam him.
He ranted: ''Traditional thought you don't do traditional anymore what happened to your cosmic pop journey sh*t it have we as you were LG x (sic)''
