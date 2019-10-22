Noel Gallagher was honoured with the BMI President's Award at the 2019 BMI London Awards on Monday night (21.10.19).

The former Oasis star - who was the chief lyricist in the iconic Britpop group - was recognised for his influence on songwriting and for being one of the most prolific songwriters of his generation.

Upon accepting the award, Noel said: ''The awards are great and all that, thank you...the music itself is the real award.''

On the red carpet, the 52-year-old rocker reflected on his time in Oasis and admitted that despite being at war with his estranged brother and the group's ex-frontman, Liam Gallagher, he accepts he wouldn't have had a successful solo career without him and vice-versa.

Speaking before collecting his award at the prestigious songwriter's ceremony held at London's Savoy Hotel, he told BANG Showbiz: ''We (Oasis) broke up because of a perfect storm of little things and once it was done, it was done.

''It was me and the other fella, I wouldn't have got anywhere without him and he wouldn't have got anywhere without me but I genuinely don't think about it.''

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker has no desire to reunite the band - which he quit after a backstage bust-up between him and Liam at their concert in Paris in 2009, which resulted in the demise of the 'Some Might Say' hitmakers - but admitted that his solo career will never be comparable to being in the ''band of an era'' and the guitarist has no problems with taking the title of ''ex-Oasis'' star to his deathbed.

He said: ''There's always an anniversary coming up in the music business. ''There'll be on tomorrow morning of Bonehead's (Oasis guitarist) hair falling out or something.

''When I eventually die at the age of 104 and cryogenically freeze this hairdo, the newsreels will say ex-Oasis.

''I'm not bothered about my solo career compared to that.

''Nothing's gonna compare to that, we were the best band of our era by a f***ing mile. We were the best band in the world for about a year and a half.

''You only read about half of what we got up to. We wouldn't survive in this climate

''I gave 20 years to the band now I'm doing this for me.''

Elsewhere, Niall Horan scooped two BMI London awards for his singles 'Too Much to Ask' and 'On The Loose', Anne-Marie collected a BMI London award for 'FRIENDS' and Camila Cabello's 'Never Be The Same' was named Song of the Year.

'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker Raye became the first ever recipient of The BMI Impact Award and Avicii's father Klas Bergling accepted the BMI Million-Air Award for four million performances of his late son's song 'Wake Me Up'.