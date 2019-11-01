Noel Gallagher has paid his estranged younger brother Liam Gallagher a compliment, describing him as one of the last great rock 'n' roll mavericks.

Although the two siblings haven't spoken to one another since Noel quit their band Oasis in 2009 they have frequently traded insults in the media with their feud ramping up to new levels on animosity this year.

However, the 'Wonderwall' songwriter has praised singer Liam - who just released his second solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.' - for being one of the last true individuals in the music business.

Noel, 52, was asked to pick his dream line-up for a super-group during a 90-minute question and answer session at Salford Lads Club in Manchester, England, but rather than put together his band he listed the greatest rock ''mavericks'' around and included 47-year-old Liam, referring to him affectionately as ''our kid''.

He said: ''There aren't any real mavericks anymore, except Ian Brown, Johnny Marr, Hooky (Peter Hook), (Bobby) Gillespie, Shaun Ryder and our kid.''

It seems that Noel could be softening in his hostility towards little brother Liam and is willing to acknowledge the huge part he played in his and Oasis' success.

Speaking recently at the BMI London Awards, the guitarist conceded that Oasis would never have conquered the globe if it wasn't for the talents of himself and Liam.

Noel - who was honoured with BMI President's Award at the ceremony held in October - told BANG Showbiz: ''We (Oasis) broke up because of a perfect storm of little things and once it was done, it was done. It was me and the other fella, I wouldn't have got anywhere without him and he wouldn't have got anywhere without me.''

Despite the apparent softening of his stance, Noel is adamant he won't reform Oasis because he is happy being a solo artist.

He said: ''I gave 20 years to the band now I'm doing this for me.

''When I eventually die at the age of 104 and cryogenically freeze this hairdo, the newsreels will say ex-Oasis. I'm not bothered about my solo career compared to that. Nothing's gonna compare to that, we were the best band of our era by a f***ing mile. We were the best band in the world for about a year-and-a-half.''