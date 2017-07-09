Noel Gallagher performed 'Don't Look Back In Anger' with U2 on Saturday (08.07.17) at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The former Oasis musician is supporting the Irish rockers on their 30th anniversary tour of their classic album 'The Joshua Tree' and following an encore which featured 'Beautiful Day', 'Vertigo' and 'One', Bono invited Noel on stage to sing the song, which has become an anthem for the people of his native Manchester following the terror attack that followed Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May.

Following the powerful rendition of the track, Bono dedicated it to ''the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, and London Bridge'', a trio of tragedies that have rocked the UK this summer.

Saturday's encore performance was the first time Noel has sung the song in public, since the Manchester attack.

He was recently slammed by his brother Liam for failing to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert hosted by Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to raise money for the victims.

But rather than performing at the event in Manchester, Noel instead decided to donate all the profits from the hit song to the We Love Manchester campaign.

The row over Noel's absence from the gig was initiated by Liam, who took to Twitter to apologise for his brother failing to appear at the event.

Liam - who did perform at the event - tweeted: ''What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x

''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x

''Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x

''Noels out of the f**ing country weren't we all love get on a f*ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f*k (sic)''

However, it was since revealed that Noel wasn't actually invited to perform at the show.