Noel Gallagher has claimed his cat could have written Harry Styles' song 'Sign of the Times' in ''10 minutes''.

The former Oasis guitarist is not the biggest fan of the One Direction heartthrob's debut solo single and while he doesn't hate the song, he joked that it was probably written by a ''fat balding idiot'' who has let himself go.

Speaking to Andy Bush on Absolute Radio about the track, which was co-written by a whole team of lyricists including Harry, Ryan Nasci and Mitch Rowland, he confessed: ''People of my age have let themselves go, they're fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write sh**e like 'Sign of the Times' for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!''

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker's wife Sara MacDonald - with whom he has sons Donovan, nine, and Sonny, six - loved the track and compared it to late music legend Prince, which the 50-year-old rocker wasn't impressed by.

Noel - who also has daughter Anaïs, 17, with his ex-partner Meg Matthews - added: ''I don't mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, 'Have you heard Harry Styles' new song? It's like Prince'. I was like, 'Without even hearing it, I can assure you it's not like Prince!'''

Noel's comments come after his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher, 44, recently gave his opinion on Harry's song and said it has ''interesting bits''.

He said: ''I don't mind it, man. There's some interesting bits in it. I mean, I don't know how it f**king goes, but fair play to him. I'm sure, like, it's a bigger f**king cost. I've got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I'm sure I'll always be that guy from Oasis, so I'm sure he's carrying an equal weight. If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that's a good thing.''