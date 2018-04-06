Noel Gallagher won't use a scissors player when he performs Oasis songs live.

The 'Holy Mountain' singer was mocked by his brother and ex-bandmate Liam Gallagher when he enlisted the services of Charlotte Marionneau to play the unusual percussion instrument on his track 'She Taught Me How To Fly', but he doesn't plan to add the sound to reworked versions of his former band's classic hits because he knows how much they ''mean'' to his fans.

He said: ''When I first started [performing solo], I used to do 20 songs and 12 of them were Oasis songs, and that's pure necessity. Now it's down to five.

''The only conscious thing that I would do, because those songs are part of people's lives particularly in England, I wouldn't have Charlotte [Marionneau] play the scissors on an Oasis song...I'm aware of what those songs mean to people.''

Despite having released three albums since Oasis split in 2009, the 50-year-old rocker insists he would never be so ''arrogant'' as to drop his former band's songs from his live set.

Speaking to Metallica's Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 show 'It's Electric', he said: ''Those songs got me to where I am now and I wouldn't be that arrogant as to go out and not perform at least five or six [Oasis songs].''

And Noel wishes there were other Oasis songs he was able to pull off performing himself.

He added: ''I wish I could do 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and 'Slide Away' and maybe some of the earlier stuff but they just don't suit my voice.''

Part 1 of the interview airs on Beats 1 on Sunday (08.04.18) at 11pm, with the second part broadcasting in the same time slot the following week.