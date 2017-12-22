Noel Gallagher ''loathes'' Christmas.

Despite having a festive moniker, the 50-year-old singer detests this time of year and particularly cannot stand Christmas-related adverts, including a current Vodafone commercial starring Martin Freeman.

He said: ''I loathe it. I'm named after Christmas by two Irish people.

''The adverts get on my nerves, like the one with Martin Freeman at the minute. Just nonsense! What has that got to do with Christmas?''

While festive ads anger Noel, he also doesn't have much time for TV stars who release Christmas albums either, blasting professional dancer Anton Du Beke and TV presenter Nick Knowles for their latest offerings.

Speaking on an upcoming festive edition of chat show 'Alan Carr: Chatty Man', he added: ''Anton has an album out? That is an outrage. And Nick Knowles?

''My delivery is better than that. I don't sound like I'm having a stroke when I'm singing it.''

While Noel has made it quite clear he is not a big fan of the festivities, he is recently said to have buried the hatchet with his brother Liam Gallagher, so could be in for a Christmas full of family fun this year.

Liam sparked such speculation earlier this week when he wrote on Twitter: ''I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker didn't confirm who ''NG'' is but it is believed to be a reference to his 50-year-old sibling, and Liam later claimed Noel has ''reached out'' to him, suggesting they have buried the hatchet.

A fan tweeted him asking: ''.......Team who? Your not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you Liam when NG doesnt reach out to you. (sic)''

But Liam responded: ''He's already reached out. We're all good again.''

The claims sparked speculation Oasis could be set to reunite, but Liam has poured cold water on the possibility of that happening.

He said: ''Oasis isn't getting back together, not at all. I'm doing my thing, [Noel's] doing his thing and that is the end of it.

''It's still the same - it's just that I've called a truce on it and he's called a truce on it and no more sl***ing.''

Despite that, bookmaker William Hill have priced the possibility of Oasis playing a full gig in 2018 at just 2/1.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: ''Last year we were offering 100/1 that the Brothers would perform as Oasis, that price is now just 2/1.

''We think this is a real possibility.''