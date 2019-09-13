Noel Gallagher has labelled his rival brother Liam's band ''the worst live band out there''.

The 52-year-old rocker took a swipe at his former Oasis bandmate's touring musicians - which include Babyshambles bassist Drew McConnell - and seemingly suggested he's not impressed with the way they perform their former band's hits.

Noel is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''The worst live band out there? Have you seen my brother's band? Go see it.''

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter recently hit out at younger fans of the Britpop group - who split up in August 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the siblings, who have been embroiled in a war of words ever since - who want him to play their songs, and now he's suggested he may do two separate gigs, one where he plays his High Flying Birds tracks and one entirely of Oasis' back catalogue.

However, he insisted that 'Don't Look Back In Anger, 'Half The World Away' and 'The Masterplan' will always remain staples of his solo setlist.

He said: ''I could see myself doing a gig where I don't do any Oasis songs, a special thing somewhere.

''At the same time I could see myself doing a gig where I only do Oasis songs but it wouldn't be a long-term plan or something.

''I'm not sure I'd want to do a gig where I didn't do Don't Look Back In Anger and Half The World Away and The Masterplan and all those great songs because they're part of me and if people are coming to see me for the first time it shows what you can do. As long as I get to play what I want then I'll play what the crowd want.''

Noel recently admitted he'll keep playing new material to spite the Parka Monkeys.

He said: ''When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary Supersonic came out. It has reinvigorated a whole new fan base. ''Sadly they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going 'I'm mad for it'.

''The new stuff that I am doing they f****ing hate it. Which makes me want to do it more. You little f***ing idiot, you are only 15. What the f**k! You were only ten when the band broke up. F**k off.''

'Wall of Glass' hitmaker Liam, 46, warned Noel that he should be careful about mocking their fans all the time because eventually they will turn their backs on him.

Liam - who is about to release his second solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.' - fumed: ''Noel is in his f***ing world right now. I don't know what's going on with that bastard. He is not happy doing cosmic pop.

''He is not happy being the leader.

''He is not happy having all the money ... What the hell makes you happy?

''He will end up playing in pubs because Oasis fans are going to end up getting feed up with him ... You know what? Kids go to my concerts.''