Noel Gallagher says his brother Liam getting NME's Godlike Genius gong is like giving a prize to a substitute goalkeeper.

The former Oasis guitarist appears livid that his younger sibling and the group's ex-frontman is to receive the title - which he was bestowed with in 2012 - and has slammed the 45-year-old rocker for ''doing f**k all'' whilst in the Britpop group, which split up in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the pair at a concert in Paris.

Asked about his brother's new title, Noel fumed to the Daily Star newspaper: ''You know when a team wins the Premier League and they give the third choice goalkeeper a medal just for being there?

''It's like , you didn't do f**k all, right? But you just happened to be there in training, so have this medal. That's what it's like.''

When Noel, 50, was honoured with the accolade, he said it was his ''dream'' title and that he is now on par with God.

At the time, he said: ''I would like to thank NME for bestowing upon me such a great accolade. I have dreamt of this moment since I was 43 years old. I accept that I am now a genius, just like God.''

'Bold' singer Liam - who has barely spoken to his brother and bitter rival since the band ended, but regularly takes to Twitter to mock him- said it was a longtime coming.

He said: ''I wanna thank the NME for their Godlike Genius award. It's about f**king time as far as I'm concerned.''

And NME bosses admitted it was a ''no brainer'' to pass the award on to Liam next year.

The 'Songbird' songwriter follows in the footsteps of the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Coldplay, Paul Weller, Dave Grohl and last year's winners Pet Shop Boys in picking up the prestigious prize at the annual ceremony at the O2 Academy in Brixton, south London, on February 14.