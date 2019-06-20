Noel Gallagher has labelled his rival brother Liam Gallagher a ''fat man in an anorak'' and ruled out an Oasis reunion.

The Britpop group's former guitarist-and-songwriter has slammed the ex-frontman after he suggested he should be made Prime Minister and make it ''the law'' for the Britpop group to reunite.

Liam, 46, tweeted: ''Get oasis back together I'd make it law (sic)''

However, the 52-year-old rocker was less than impressed by Liam's remark and mocked his younger sibling for his appearance and for wearing parkas all the time.

Noel, who called Liam's fans who hate his solo work 'Parka Monkeys' in the past, told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''If they want to hear old Oasis songs they're being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on so they can go and see that.

''I've no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis.''

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker - who quit Oasis in 2009 after a backstage bust-up with Liam at their concert in Paris, leading to the group's demise - insists their fans are stuck in the past and ''refuse to believe'' it's over.

He continued: ''I'm afraid Oasis is in the past and that's it.

''There's a lot of people in England who refuse to accept that it's over.

''It's like when they watch boxsets and they don't like the ending.

''They refuse to believe that is the way it ends because they didn't want it to end like that.

''I'm afraid life is not like that, you know.''

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker - who is estimated to be worth around $60 million - insists that he doesn't see the point in getting back together with Oasis, even for one tour, because he doesn't need the money and he is focused on making ''new'' solo music now.

He said: ''Why would we get back together?

''We will never make new music, f*** that. To do what? One more tour and make more money?

''What's the point of that?

''I'm in a place where it's about 'now'. It's about creating new stuff.''

Noel is set to work on a follow-up to his 2017 High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built the Moon?' and has revealed his plans to have his own recording space in London.

He added: ''I'll be building a recording studio in London - my first-ever recording studio - and when that's finished I'll man a new (solo) album.''

Liam - who has his own clothing brand Pretty Green which sells parkas - has no problem with the label ''parka monkeys'', as the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker previously insisted the description is accurate.

He hit back: ''I am a f***ing parka monkey. He's f***ing with a generation there, man.

''I'd rather be a parka monkey than a f***in' Givenchy f***in' Bond Street p***y-wearing clown or whatever he is. Parkas, bring it on.''

Just last week, Noel quipped that he'd rather ''put s**t on a pizza'' and eat it than listen to Liam's solo music.

When asked if he'd rather watch his rival football team Manchester United win a quadruple, or watch the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who is set to release his second album 'Why Me? Why Not' on September 20 - perform at Wembley, Noel said: ''I think I'd rather eat my own s**t. I'd rather put s**t on a pizza and be force fed it than listen to that bozo f***ing murder his own songs.''