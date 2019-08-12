Noel Gallagher has labelled Eminem ''boring'' for writing about drugs and rehab.

The former Oasis star was asked if he still thinks the 'Lose Yourself' rapper is an ''idiot'' after he called him and his fellow hip-hop star 50 Cent just that in 2005.

In an interview with Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper, Noel said: ''Er, he is one of those guys that goes into rehab and then they sing about it for the next 20 years.

'You did a bit of f**king coke. You had a drink. Haven't we all'. [Claps hands]

''I have never felt the need to be one of those f***ing people. It's boring.

''But writing songs about drugs is as boring as writing songs about coming out the other side of drugs.''

Despite shading the 46-year-old star - who has been sober for more than a decade - for penning tunes about drugs, Noel instead Oasis' debut single 'Supersonic', which was written whilst he was high on cocaine, is ''f***ing amazing''.

Asked if he has ever made a song whilst on drugs that has turned out to be utter ''gibberish'', the 52-year-old Mancunian replied: ''Yeah. But I've written songs on coke and it's been complete gibberish and it has been f****ing amazing.

'''Supersonic' [from 1994's 'Definitely Maybe' album], for instance.

''Do you know what I mean? Then I've written s*** like a lot of 'Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants' [the forgettable 2000 album] where I had nothing to say.

''And I was literally trying to make the words rhyme because we had a tour booked and we had to go on tour. But that's part of it.''

The outspoken rocker - who is planning to move away from London because of the rise in crime on the streets -previously said that he despises hip-hop for encouraging dangerously high levels of violence in British youths, and accused the genre of being partly to blame for society's growing problems with crime.

The 'Wonderful' hitmaker said: ''I despise hip-hop. Loathe it. Eminem is an idiot and I find 50 Cent the most distasteful character I have ever crossed in my life.

It's so negative.

''I'm not saying they are directly responsible, but that's how you end up with these gangs of youths stabbing people. Kids are so thick these days. ''They're easily influenced.''