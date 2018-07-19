Noel Gallagher has admitted he's a ''fan of England'' - despite not giving them his backing in the semi-final of the World Cup.

The former Oasis frontman had no sympathy for his eldest son, Donovan, 10, weeping when the Harry Kane-captained team lost 2-1 to Croatia last week, and told him to man up because he can expect to go through more ups and downs at the games throughout his life.

Speaking to Absolute Radio at his sold-out O2 Ritz Manchester gig on Wednesday night (18.07.18), the 50-year-old rocker - who also has son Sonny, seven, with wife Sara MacDonald and Anais, 18, with ex-wife Meg Matthews - said: ''We're all fans of England - between my two lads, my eldest lad was distraught in the pub when they went out in the semi-finals and he was crying, like properly crying, and I was saying to him, 'oh we're so sh*t we never win anything! You're only f***ing 10 you've not been alive you've only seen one World Cup, it's gonna get much worse than this.

''Of course he is, it's kind of a rule in our house and I was saying to him look at it this way alright, you're a City fan alright imagine if you were a f**king Geordie and he was crying and just went oh f***k off dad he's only 10 and I don't know where he gets it from.''

Noel was blasted for ''miserable'' comments he made during one of his concerts about the England football team by his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher.

The 45-year-old star fired back at his former Oasis bandmate on social media after he played down the national team's chances ahead of the sem-final match.

Taking to Twitter, Liam ranted: ''That England team were biblical and the best thing to come out of this is that we got a proper manger Gareth Southgate you rule.

''For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves ... He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it it they should be shot ... The thought of going go the misserable little f***ers gig and having to sit down listen to his bread heads and being I told you so ewwwww ... I bet his mrs is happy f***ing turn coat [sic]''

A clip had surfaced of Noel responding to his fans having a sing-along of 'Three Lions' - which became an anthem for the England team's efforts in Russia - and cut it short by criticising the crowd's enthusiasm.

Referring to the refrain of ''Football's coming home'', he told the audience: ''''Seriously though, it f***ing sure isn't. It f***ing is not. It is not, you f***ing know it and I know it.''

