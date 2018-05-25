Noel Gallagher has reportedly injured himself after taking a tumble on a night out.

The former Oasis rocker is said to have had ''a few drinks'' while out and about in north London, but it looks like he had a few too many as he accidentally fell over and now needs to have an X-ray to make sure he's not done any serious damage.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''He wasn't quite clear on how he did it but it involved a few drinks. Hopefully it won't be anything too serious.''

The 50-year-old star is currently on tour with his High Flying Birds band following their most recent album 'Who Built The Moon?', which was released in November.

Despite the group's hectic schedule - which will see them perform at BBC Radio's Biggest Weekend in Perth, Tayside this weekend - Noel took time out to lead a mass singalong of 'Don't Look Back In Anger' on the anniversary of the Manchester terror attack on Tuesday (22.05.18).

Appearing in a video played to crowd's gathered to show their support for the 22 people who lost their lives in the horrific attack at Ariana Grande's concert in the city last year, Noel encouraged the crowd to join in with what has become a defiant anthem.

He said: ''This is Noel Gallagher, and I am here on behalf on Manchester Together In One Voice. I am going to introduce to you my song 'Don't Look Back In Anger'.

''If you look closely, I shall be miming along with you. Thank you very much.''

Fellow Manchester legend The Smiths' Johnny Marr also appeared on screen for the crowds gathered in Albert Square.

He said: ''I wish I was with you tonight. My heart is always going to be in Manchester, always has been and always will be. I am proud to be a Mancunian. I am sure it will be an emotional occasion.''