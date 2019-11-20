Noel Gallagher believes he's ''part of the solution'' to climate change because he doesn't drive.

The former Oasis rocker has never learned to drive a car, and although some people mock him for being unable to get behind the wheel, he believes it is a good thing, because he is helping to reduce carbon emissions by having one less car on the roads.

He said: ''Well, I don't drive, so I'm part of the solution [for climate change]. I still don't drive. I take public transport, obviously not when I'm here, but when I'm in London, I'm always on the tube and the trains. So I'm part of the solution. So when I'm f***ing giving it to a load of snowflakes about climate change. I'm like, I'm the f***ing real deal here because I know.''

Noel, 52, has previously attempted to learn to drive, but one had ''one driving lesson'' before giving up when his car was ''surrounded'' by school children.

The 'Black Star Dancing' singer added: ''I've had one driving lesson and school was just coming out. I think it's like four in the afternoon ... Chaos. I was in a red Nissan Micra with a huge white triangle on the top of it with a big L plate and the four point turn we turned into like a 12 point turn with loads of kids going 'woo'.

''I'm not sure they surrounded the car. Well, there was a lot of pointing and I mean, thank God there was no mobile phones then with cameras, so there's no evidence of it. And then I drove back to my house and it was just like, that's it. I'm done. I'm not a***d.''

And although he enjoys travelling on public transport, he does get annoyed when it comes to planes, especially when they try to stop him from bringing his favourite teabags onto his flight.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''It's got to be Yorkshire Tea bags, not too much milk, one heaped spoon of sugar. Leave the teabag in for 90 seconds, sit back, enjoy ... When I get my bags turned out at customs wherever I'm going, I've always got a big bag of tea bags. And I remember coming into America once, and the guy saying, 'What are these?' And I said, 'Well, they're tea bags.' He said, 'We don't have tea bags here?' And I was like, 'Not Yorkshire Tea, mate. Not the ones I want.' ''