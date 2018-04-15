Noel Gallagher wants his gigs to feel like a ''sexless orgy''.

The 'AKA... What a Life' hitmaker is backed by an eight-strong band and three brass players and insists they are there to simply put on a show and then get on with their lives afterwards.

He said: ''It feels like a sexless orgy, which is exactly what I designed it to feel like.

''Musicians are only a few letters different to magicians. Sometimes they think that vibe continues backstage after the show. It doesn't and is clearly specified in their contracts. 'This is a job guys, it's not the damn 60s.'''

The 50-year-old rocker has made a conscious decision not to speak during the early part of his gigs so he can get the crowd into a state of frenzied excitement.

He explained to Q magazine: ''I aim to get those cats begging for me to speak, that is the perfect state to have them in.

''Then all I need to do is drop a mumbled 'good evening' into the mic and the deranged b*****ds whoop and holler like I'm Martin Luther King talking about his dream.

''It has taken many years, countless diagrams, strange rituals and the suspicious death of a business partner to calibrate the balance of music and talk.

''I feel I have it right at the moment but the world changes fast, I feel like a kitten in a tumble dryer some days.''

The former Oasis rocker loves the fact his gigs attract a diverse range of ages.

He said: ''I love the multi-generational aspect.

''I love to look out and see children on the shoulders of their parents.

''One day I hope to see grandparents with their middle-aged children on their shoulders, and atop them their millennial kids who, in turn, bear the weight of their newborn offspring.

''Great, tottering towers of life, all singing along, head to toe in my f***ing merch.''