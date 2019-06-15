Noel Gallagher would rather ''eat s**t'' than listen to his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher's music.

The 52-year-old rocker has been locked in a feud with his younger sibling ever since the demise of Oasis in 2009, and has said he has no interest in checking out Liam's solo ventures, as he'd rather ''put s**t on a pizza'' and eat it.

When asked if he'd rather watch his rival football team Manchester United win a quadruple, or watch Liam perform at Wembley, he said: ''I think I'd rather eat my own s**t. I'd rather put s**t on a pizza and be force fed it than listen to that bozo f***ing murder his own songs.''

But the 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker added if he had to see Liam live, he'd ''do it in disguise'' just to cause a nuisance.

He added: ''I'd do it in disguise though, I'd get dressed up like a fisherman and go to one of his gigs with four pairs of sunglasses on. I'd be like 'fuck off, no you f**k off, you f**k off, no you f**k off.' I'll slowly watch burning an effigy in myself being hoisted above the stage at some point.''

And it's not just Liam's music that Noel isn't interested in, as he also took aim at bands including The Killers and Kings of Leon for having on-stage gimmicks such as pyrotechnics and hydraulic drum rises.

Speaking to Absolute Radio at the Isle of Wight festival on Friday (14.06.19) - where he played a headline slot - the 'Holy Mountain' singer said: ''The Killers headline every festival, they even headline two festivals all at the same time. I did a European tour last year and I did every festival known to man and The Killers or the Foo Fighters or the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, were on all at the same time. If it's not them it's the f***ing Kings of Leon, I don't know what's wrong with British music these days but f***ing yanks it's all with the pyrotechnics and s**t pattern in between songs and f***ing hydraulic drum rises''.