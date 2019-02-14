Noel Gallagher looks set to debut new songs on his intimate UK tour.

The 51-year-old former Oasis star has been busy penning new tracks for his next solo record in London and Los Angeles.

And now the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker has announced a string of shows for the spring, including a stop at the iconic London Palladium on May 9, where he's likely to treat fans to a taste of what he's been working on.

The guitarist-and-vocalist will also play theatres n Edinburgh, Llandudno and Hull, before jetting across the globe to play in Japan and South Korea.

He'll then head back for more shows on home territory, including Heaton Park in his home city of Manchester on June 7.

After headlining the Isle of Wight Festival on June 14, Noel and his High Flying Birds will play Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 16.

Noel's next record will act as the follow-up to 2017's experimental 'Who Built the Moon?', which he worked on with producer David Holmes.

The 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker previously teased that the new songs he's been working on sound like ''70s disco'' records.

The 'Live Forever' songwriter ditched the usual lyrical references and guitar chords that made him famous in favour of fresh riffs for him.

Revealing what the new material sounds like, he said: ''Well, 70s disco ... like the beginning of the world.''

Noel is carrying on that spirit of change on his next record by looking back to friends and figures from his childhood to inspire his songs rather than look to himself.

Referring to the divide between an audience and an artist when they became super successful, he said: ''No one's ever going to make an interesting album about being a rock star living on Primrose Hill.''

Noel believes the secret to his success as a solo artist is that he has scaled back his ego and learnt that he and his High Flying Birds touring band - which includes former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and drummer Chris Sharrock - are collectively great.

He said: ''I've often said to the people in my band, 'None of us here are the best in the world at anything. We're a group, we make this noise and people love it.' For my own part in it, I'm not the best signer or guitarist but I'm the best in the world at being me, nobody can be better than me at being me. All these people have paid to see me so it's easy, just go out and be yourself.''

Speaking about what he enjoyed about his last tour's set - which included more electronic and dance influenced songs such as 'She Taught Me How to Fly' and 'It's A Beautiful World' - he added: ''I don't really move a lot on stage and there was one bit where I was in like a cage of lasers, I was like, 'F**ing hell, this is like being in 'Superman', it's amazing.' It takes away from the fact that I don't really do a great deal on stage but it does cost a fortune.''

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Monday (18.02.19) from 10am via www.noelgallagher.com

Noel's new 2019 UK tour dates are as follows:

May 7, Edinburgh, Playhouse

May 8, Llandudno, Venue Cymru

May 9, London Palladium

May 11, Hull, Bonus Arena