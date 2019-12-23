Noel Gallagher has hinted a ''reconciliation'' with his estranged brother Liam Gallagher might be on the cards.

The 'Wandering Star' singer, 52, has suggested he's willing to finally sort out his differences with his younger sibling, 47 - who has said he wants to make up with his brother for the sake of their mother Peggy Gallagher - who he has been at war with since their band Oasis split in 2009, with fans now speculating that a reunion could finally happen.

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Noel said: ''Our family has never been close.

''I don't know one person, one single person, in my life who is living in the perfect family. Not one.''

He then added: ''Reconciliation is a good thing.''

Former frontman Liam recently told a fan he could see him and Noel reuniting the 'Wonderwall' group for Glastonbury 2021, after his brother takes a year off in 2020.

When one of his Twitter followers asked if they'd be getting the band back together for the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next June, he replied: ''Too soon the little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend so I reckon he'll give his head a good shake and bingo we'll be on for the following year isn't it (sic)''

Liam also recently claimed the 'Some Might Say' band's former guitarist - who quit the band after a backstage bust-up with the 'Live Forever' singer at their final concert in Paris - ''wants to meet up'' with him and believes it's because he wants to ''beg'' him to reunite Oasis.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker responded to a fan who said the Manchester legends will never get back together, with the rocker suggesting that his sibling could be preparing to ''apologise'' to him and bury the hatchet once and for all.

Hopeful Liam replied: ''I've heard he wants to meet up wonder what he wants maybe he wants to apologise and beg me to let him start up oasis again thoughts anyone (sic)''

Noel had said in a recent interview that he takes ''great pleasure'' in ''ruining'' the ''days'' of the young fans of the 'Supersonic' hitmakers, who have got into their back catalogue since Liam launched his solo career in 2017, whilst revealing he's taking a break in 2020.

He said: ''I just need to get away from it for a bit.

''So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously till 2021. ''The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing.

''They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

''But really, they have no idea what was going on before.

''So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days.''

Liam then logged onto to Twitter to blast his brother and accuse him of being ''seriously deluded'' for the comment, and told him he needs to take ''more than a year off''.

He reacted: ''For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he's the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are p****s sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family (sic)''

Noel previously claimed that ''every tweet'' Liam posts about him is ''another nail in the coffin'' for an Oasis reunion and claimed his former bandmate is a ''moron'' for thinking he'll forgive him for repeatedly insulting his wife Sara MacDonald and blaming her for being the reason he won't reform their band.