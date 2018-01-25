Noel Gallagher had an awkward encounter with Noel Edmonds at a restaurant after the TV presenter claimed people made jokes about the pair sharing the same first name.

The former Oasis guitarist was enjoying a lavish lunch with wife Sara MacDonald when she spotted the former Deal Or No Deal host eating at a table adjacent to them.

Edmonds also spotted the 'Holy Mountain' singer and decided to introduce himself.

However, Gallagher, 50, got more than a little moody when Edmonds, 69, suggested that people mocked them for having the same moniker.

Gallagher is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I went for lunch last week and in the seat next to me was Noel Edmonds. I've never met him and my missus was going, 'No way that's Noel Edmonds.' And he said to me, 'It's great to finally meet you after all these years because of all the jokes and that.' And I went, 'What jokes? What are you talking about?' And he goes, 'Because we're both called Noel.' And I went, 'What jokes are you talking about? Are people taking the mickey out of me to you?' And he went, 'Well, you know.' And then there was an awkward silence and I was like, 'Whatever, enjoy your sea bass.' ''

Making a reference to Edmonds' former comedy character sidekick Mr Blobby on BBC One Saturday night TV show 'Noel's House Party', the rocker added: ''What jokes?! It wasn't me dressed as Mr Blobby all those years. I don't know what he was on about.''

Gallagher is more used to feuding with his younger brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher, with the pair being locked in a war of words since Noel quit the band in August 2009 after a backstage bust-up.