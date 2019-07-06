Noel Gallagher thinks it's quite ''sad'' that he doesn't have any hobbies.

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker relaxes by playing guitar because he doesn't have any other ways to switch off.

He said: ''It's really f***ing quite sad. I'm not a great reader. I don't like popping out in the car and going for a spin because I can't drive.

''I don't cook. I don't collect s**t. I play guitar.''

The 52-year-old rocker is rarely in a bad mood and thinks he has a good mindset.

He told Q magazine: ''I can't help it. I don't get too overwhelmed when things are great and I don't get too down when things are going a little bit s**t, not that they ever do.''

While some fans didn't like Noel's most recent album. 'Who Built the Moon?', he thinks it's just a ''straight-up rock'n'roll pop song'' but admitted it means they are likely to spend some time being disappointed in his efforts.

He said: ''I was away in South America when 'Holy Mountain' came out, which to me is a straight up rock'n'roll pop song.

''Someone called me from the office and said, 'F***ing hell, see what people are saying? They really don't like it.'

''I thought, 'Well, if you don't like that, the next five years are not gonna be very pleasing for you.' I listen to so many different kinds of music, electronic music and that, my influences now are so varied.''

But the former Oasis rocker admitted he'll likely change musical direction again the future.

He said: ''It's just a phase I'm going through.

''If I write another 'Morning Glory', I'll be going back to that style of music.''