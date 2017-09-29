Noel Gallagher isn't scared of anything.

The 50-year-old rocker - who has daughter Anaïs, 17, with ex-wife Meg Matthews and sons Donovon, 10, and Sonny, six, with spouse Sara - is too ''cool'' to have any fears or to get freaked out by anything, his eldest child has claimed.

Asked what her dad is afraid of, Anaïs exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't think he is scared of anything, he's really cool, so he's not scared of anything at all.''

But Anaïs herself has a very unusual phobia.

Speaking at the launch of Thorpe Park's Fright Nights on Thursday (28.09.17) evening, she said: ''I have a fear of bananas but I feel like actually everybody who knows me knows that so it's not that hidden but I'm absolutely terrified of bananas.''

Anaïs got chance to try out a number of attractions at the theme park, including this year's two new exclusive 'The Walking Dead' live action scare mazes - an indoor maze, 'The Walking Dead: Living Nightmare', and an outdoor one, 'The Walking Dead: Sanctum' - but it's unlikely she visited the circus-themed Big Top maze because she'd have had to come face-to-face with her biggest fear.

She admitted: ''Clowns really scare me that's why I'm not really in on this 'IT' phase at the moment because it's really terrifying for me.''

However, the teenage model did recently face her fears to see 'IT' in the cinema - and was surprised not to be terrified.

She said: ''I actually went to see it in the cinema with my friend the other day and they were more scared than me.

''I wasn't even that scared so maybe it's not a very good film, but I don't want to say that. I wasn't that scared of it.''

As well as Anaïs, other stars at the launch of Thorpe Park's biggest-ever Fright Nights season included The Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Love Island' cast members Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Gabby Allen and Montana Brown, singer Anne-Marie, model Amy Willerton and 'The Only Way is Essex' star Chloe Meadows.