Noel Gallagher is ''happier'' then ever since Oasis split almost 10 years ago, and he couldn't wish for more at this stage of his life.
Noel Gallagher is ''happier'' then ever since Oasis split almost 10 years ago.
The Britpop legends broke up after an infamous fall out in 2009, and the 51-year-old singer has claimed he's loving life since the band came to an end.
He told Rolling Stone Argentina: ''Ten years later, I'm still on tour, I feel younger, I'm better looking, I have a better band and I write better songs.
''I'm happier and Manchester City won the Premier League three times - what more could I ask for?''
Noel - who was in the band with brother Liam for 18 years before their explosive end - penned all the tracks on Oasis' first three albums before other members started contributing tracks with the 'Shoulders of Giants' LP.
However, while he has insisted the group was in a better place with him ''in charge of everything'', he also claimed he grown as a songwriter since going solo.
He added: ''I'm 51 years old and don't think I compose music the same way I did when I was 25 - that would be ridiculous.
''When I left Oasis I didn't do it because I didn't like the sound - I invented Oasis' sound.''
Noel now fronts the High Flying Birds, and he revealed he had a blast during their recent 'Stranded on the Earth' world tour.
He said: ''Sometimes you kind of treat it as a job, but on this tour it's been f***ing great. It's like, 'I am amazing, f***ing hell.' ''
His comments come after Liam tried to prompt a reunion, but Noel suggested the popularity of his brother's Pretty Green clothing label means he doesn't need the money from a comeback.
He previously said: ''Kids with their dads, all of them dressed in Pretty Green, I was saying to my mam, 'F***ing hell, why does he want to get Oasis back together, he must be loaded.' Every **** in a parka, every f***er in a parka, the middle of the summer, hat on, four pairs of sunglasses.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...