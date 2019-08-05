Noel Gallagher says it's ''a great thing'' that Stormzy headlined Glastonbury.

The ex-Oasis star has revealed his two sons, Sonny, eight, and 11-year-old Donovan - whom he has with wife Sara MacDonald - are massively into the grime star and dance around the house to his recent single, 'Vossi Bop'.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''Oh, that's what my two lads are on about.

''Because they'll be doing these dances in the kitchen when they're getting ready for school and I'll be thinking: 'What's a vossi bop?' I didn't realise it was to do with grime.''

The 52-year-old rocker says the UK rap scene is having as big an impact as British rock bands Pulp, The Jam and The Kinks had on pop culture, and he applauded the Worthy Farm festival for giving the 'Crown' rapper, who grew up on a council estate, the headline slot.

Noel said grime is ''as English as Pulp, or The Jam or The Kinks'', and continued: ''And it's their own language, which is a great thing that something born on council estates out of poverty and street culture has got to the main stage at Glastonbury.''

Although, he admitted: ''Now, if I'm a 52-year-old father of three living in Maida Vale, then he's talking street jive to me.

''He's talking about some guy stabbing him in the back when he was a kid - I'm not humming along to that!''

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker has previously heaped praise on grime artists, including 'Man's Not Hot' hitmaker Big Shaq.

Asked how he discovered the rapper, Noel - who also has 19-year-old daughter Anais with ex-wife Meg Matthews - revealed: ''I came back from New York the other day and I was in the kitchen with my two lads who, as you know, are ten and seven.

''I told one of them to take his hoodie off while he's having his lunch. He said - and I'd never heard it before - he said, 'Mans not hot'.

''I was like, what? And he went, 'Mans not hot'. And I went, 'Who's not hot?'. And he went 'Man'.

''He was going on about Big Shaq. I'd never heard of this Big Shaq before, until three days ago. Man it's the funniest thing I've ever seen.

''I was watching this Big Shaq feller and I was thinking it can't be real. It turns out he's comedian called Michael Dappah. And he's a genius. He's the funniest thing I've ever seen on the internet.''

Asked if he'd like to bring him out at his shows, he said: ''Oh, I'd love to. If you're listening Michael, get in touch we'll do some gigs, it'll be amazing!''

And Big Shaq accepted, saying: ''Yeah I think it will be special for the people, you know. We gotta give them something eplectical and electical and electrical.''