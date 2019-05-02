Noel Gallagher has given away his awards and gold discs.

The former Oasis rocker has topped the charts with every album he's ever released - including seven with the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' band and his three solo records to date with the High Flying Birds - and won numerous prizes over the years, but he admitted he doesn't keep anything physical to remind him of his accolades.

Speaking on Absolute Radio's 'Dave Berry Breakfast Show', he said: ''No, out of all the things I've one, I've got one of the Ivor Novellos at home, and I think that's it. The discs and all that, I think I've given them all to charity ... The awards, I've only got an Ivor Novello.''

The star - who admitted he used to give the trophies to ''girls from the office'' rather than taking them home himself - has unveiled the title track from upcoming new EP 'Black Star Dancing'.

The wide range of influences has impressed legendary producer Nile Rodgers, who heard it in the studio while he was working with Rebecca Ferguson and described it as ''dope''.

Noel added: ''That's the only affirmation I need!''

Meanwhile, he admitted that even after such an illustrious career, the Britpop icon still gets ''excited'' about new releases.

He said: ''I just make the music that I like ... I get to do what I want which is great. But I do get excited. I think the day you stop getting excited about new music coming out is the time to pack it in.''

'Black Star Dancing' is out now.