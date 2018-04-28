Noel Gallagher brought his 'Stranded on the Earth World Tour' to The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday night (27.04.18) and was watched by his wife Sara MacDonald and his three children.
Noel Gallagher dedicated his song 'AKA... What a Life!' to his ''lucky'' children at his concert at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday night (27.04.18).
The 50-year-old musician brought his 'Stranded on the Earth World Tour' to the UK capital and his wife Sara MacDonald and their sons, Sonny, seven, and 10-year-old Donovan, and his 18-year-old daughter Anais - his child with ex-wife Meg Matthews - were watching in the crowd.
Noel's acerbic wit was on display when he picked that track to state how fortunate his kids are to have him as their dad.
Introducing the 2011 single, he said: ''I'd like to dedicate this to my children who are here, the lucky b******s!''
His set was primarily made up of songs from his three High Flying Birds solo albums and he opened his show with 'Fort Knox', 'Holy Mountain', 'Keep on Reaching' and 'It's a Beautiful World' from his latest LP 'Who Built The Moon?' which he recorded with producer David Holmes.
Other highlights included renditions of 'In the Heat of the Moment', 'If I Had a Gun...', 'Dead In The Water' and 'She Taught Me How To Fly', which saw the crowd lit up with lasers beaming out from the stage.
Although he was focused on his solo career, Noel didn't forget his musical past and performed six Oasis songs kicking off with 'Little By Little'.
Noel also performed 'The Importance of Being Idle', fan favourite B-side 'Half The World Away' which he dedicated to anyone from his hometown of Manchester and classic 1995 ballad 'Wonderwall' which prompted a mass sing-along.
Noel and his band briefly left the stage before returning for a four-track encore which kicked off with 'The Right Stuff' and was followed by Oasis hit 'Go Let It Out' - a UK number one single in 2000 which featured his estranged brother Liam Gallagher on vocals - and beloved 1996 chart topper 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.
The rocker closed his concert with a cover of The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' which saw giant balloons descend upon the crowd from the rafters.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds setlist:
Fort Knox
Holy Mountain
Keep on Reaching
It's a Beautiful World
In the Heat of the Moment
Riverman
Ballad of the Mighty I
If I Had a Gun...
Dream On
Little by Little (Oasis)
The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis)
If Love Is the Law
Dead in the Water
Be Careful What You Wish For
She Taught Me How to Fly
Half the World Away (Oasis)
Wonderwall (Oasis)
AKA... What a Life!
Encore:
The Right Stuff
Go Let It Out (Oasis)
Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis)
All You Need Is Love (The Beatles cover)
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...