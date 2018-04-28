Noel Gallagher dedicated his song 'AKA... What a Life!' to his ''lucky'' children at his concert at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday night (27.04.18).

The 50-year-old musician brought his 'Stranded on the Earth World Tour' to the UK capital and his wife Sara MacDonald and their sons, Sonny, seven, and 10-year-old Donovan, and his 18-year-old daughter Anais - his child with ex-wife Meg Matthews - were watching in the crowd.

Noel's acerbic wit was on display when he picked that track to state how fortunate his kids are to have him as their dad.

Introducing the 2011 single, he said: ''I'd like to dedicate this to my children who are here, the lucky b******s!''

His set was primarily made up of songs from his three High Flying Birds solo albums and he opened his show with 'Fort Knox', 'Holy Mountain', 'Keep on Reaching' and 'It's a Beautiful World' from his latest LP 'Who Built The Moon?' which he recorded with producer David Holmes.

Other highlights included renditions of 'In the Heat of the Moment', 'If I Had a Gun...', 'Dead In The Water' and 'She Taught Me How To Fly', which saw the crowd lit up with lasers beaming out from the stage.

Although he was focused on his solo career, Noel didn't forget his musical past and performed six Oasis songs kicking off with 'Little By Little'.

Noel also performed 'The Importance of Being Idle', fan favourite B-side 'Half The World Away' which he dedicated to anyone from his hometown of Manchester and classic 1995 ballad 'Wonderwall' which prompted a mass sing-along.

Noel and his band briefly left the stage before returning for a four-track encore which kicked off with 'The Right Stuff' and was followed by Oasis hit 'Go Let It Out' - a UK number one single in 2000 which featured his estranged brother Liam Gallagher on vocals - and beloved 1996 chart topper 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

The rocker closed his concert with a cover of The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' which saw giant balloons descend upon the crowd from the rafters.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds setlist:

Fort Knox

Holy Mountain

Keep on Reaching

It's a Beautiful World

In the Heat of the Moment

Riverman

Ballad of the Mighty I

If I Had a Gun...

Dream On

Little by Little (Oasis)

The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis)

If Love Is the Law

Dead in the Water

Be Careful What You Wish For

She Taught Me How to Fly

Half the World Away (Oasis)

Wonderwall (Oasis)

AKA... What a Life!

Encore:

The Right Stuff

Go Let It Out (Oasis)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis)

All You Need Is Love (The Beatles cover)