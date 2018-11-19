Noel Gallagher gave Bradley Cooper ''rock star'' advice for 'A Star Is Born'.

The former Oasis rocker was on hand to help his friend - whom he's known for six years - as he prepared to act and direct in the remake of the classic film.

Speaking to Q Magazine, Noel said: ''He used to say to me, 'I want to get it right'.

''The hardest thing in the world is pretending to be a rock star... For somebody who isn't a singer or a guitar player he carries that s**t f***ing well.''

Gallagher - who has revealed he took Cooper to his first Glastonbury Festival - has also joked his pal stole his moves for the film, which saw him as fictional musician Jackson Maine mentoring rising star Ally Maine, played by Lady GaGa.

Referring to a moment in the film where Maine walks across the stage, bending both arms, and claps twice, the Britpop star joked: ''I was like, 'That is me. That's my patented f***ing move!''

While Cooper, 43, took on the main role in the remake, it was recently revealed he actually wanted Jack White to play the male lead.

He admitted he had contacted a ''musician'' to play the lead in his Oscar-tipped movie without naming any names.

Variety has since confirmed that the person in question is former White Stripes frontman.

Speaking to the publication, Cooper said: ''I saw this other person that I wanted to do this, who is an actual musician. But [the studio] wouldn't make the movie with him.''