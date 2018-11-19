Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher gave his friend Bradley Cooper ''rock star'' advice for 'A Star Is Born', and joked his pal stole his moves.
Noel Gallagher gave Bradley Cooper ''rock star'' advice for 'A Star Is Born'.
The former Oasis rocker was on hand to help his friend - whom he's known for six years - as he prepared to act and direct in the remake of the classic film.
Speaking to Q Magazine, Noel said: ''He used to say to me, 'I want to get it right'.
''The hardest thing in the world is pretending to be a rock star... For somebody who isn't a singer or a guitar player he carries that s**t f***ing well.''
Gallagher - who has revealed he took Cooper to his first Glastonbury Festival - has also joked his pal stole his moves for the film, which saw him as fictional musician Jackson Maine mentoring rising star Ally Maine, played by Lady GaGa.
Referring to a moment in the film where Maine walks across the stage, bending both arms, and claps twice, the Britpop star joked: ''I was like, 'That is me. That's my patented f***ing move!''
While Cooper, 43, took on the main role in the remake, it was recently revealed he actually wanted Jack White to play the male lead.
He admitted he had contacted a ''musician'' to play the lead in his Oscar-tipped movie without naming any names.
Variety has since confirmed that the person in question is former White Stripes frontman.
Speaking to the publication, Cooper said: ''I saw this other person that I wanted to do this, who is an actual musician. But [the studio] wouldn't make the movie with him.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...