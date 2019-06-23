Noel Gallagher ''forgot'' he spent £110,000 on a car which he can't drive.

The 52-year-old rocker has admitted that when he became a ''full-blown rock star'' during the height of his fame as a member of Oasis in the 1990s, he splashed out on a Mark II Jaguar from 1967, which set him back £110,000.

He said: ''When I became a full-blown rock star I thought, 'I haven't got a car. I'm going to need a car'. I had heard about this firm that buys old vintage chassis and puts a modern car inside them. So I got a Mark II Jaguar from 1967 - the year I was born. They take 18 months to two years to build and I thought I will easily have learned to drive.''

But when the car arrived, Noel had no recollection of his pricey purchase, and still hadn't passed his test.

He added: ''I was in the kitchen and this low-loader turned up with a car on the back. I thought, 'f***ing lovely car on the back of that', and I thought, 'I'm going to get one of those one day'. Then the guy knocks and says, 'Your car'. I had forgotten I had bought the car.''

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker - who also owns a Rolls-Royce - has put his Jaguar in a garage away from his home, and has only visited it once when his wife Sara took it for a brief spin.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, he said: ''It happened to be in a garage near where we were at the time. I said, 'Oh, let's go and have a look'. She drove it that once and then put it back in the garage. And I haven't seen it for about another five years.''