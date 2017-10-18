Noel Gallagher has branded the terrorist who attacked Ariana Grande's Manchester concert this year an ''Islamic goon'' and admits he doesn't feel safe travelling in London because of the threat of terrorism.

The former Oasis guitarist saw his song 'Don't Look Back In Anger' become an anthem of defiance in the wake of the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena in May which took the lives of 22 people and injured many more.

Noel, 50, has called on the British government to do much more to protect the citizens of the UK following a spate of attacks across the country in 2017 because he is fearful for his own safety when using public transport in London where he lives and he worries about what could happen to his three children, Anais, 17, Donovan, 10, and Sonny, seven.

And the 'Holy Mountain' singer - who has his sons with his wife Sara MacDonald - says if that requires the politicians in power to ditch a ''hippy ideal about people's religious beliefs'' then so be it.

Speaking in a video interview with Rolling Stone, he said: ''Our government are seemingly powerless to stop this s**t. I have children and they're growing up in London and they take the tube, I take the tube - we all take public transport because I can't drive. And there's bombers roaming free around the whole f***ing city and the government and the one before them and the one after that will be powerless to stop it because of some hippy ideal about people's religious beliefs.''

Noel headlined the We Are Manchester benefit concert which re-opened the damaged venue in September and he admits when it came to performing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' he felt many mixed emotions about his most famous song.

He explained: '''Don't Look Back In Anger' was already a f***ing huge anthem before that f***ing Islamic f***ing goon put that bomb in the arena. When I was singing it at the Manchester concert a little part of me was like, ''F***ing wow,' but then a bigger part of me was thinking, 'I wish this had never happened in the first place,' and you'd prefer the song was just as it was.''