Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' new single 'A Dream Is All You Need To Get By' is inspired by The Smiths.

The next track taken from the 'This Is The Place' EP is intended to sound like one of the many ''iconic B-sides'' by the legendary Manchester band, but Noel has admitted it would never be ''as good'' as Morrissey and co.

The former Oasis guitarist said: ''To my ears it sounds like one of those iconic B-sides by The Smiths, only obviously not as good.

''A song that was born very quickly which is always a good sign ... like it's always existed ... somewhere ... Manchester probably.''

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker previously revealed the track 'Riverman' from his second solo LP 'Chasing Yesterday' was inspired by Morrissey playing him 'Pinball' by Brian Protheroe on a drunken night out with the 'How Soon Is Now' hitmaker and comedian Russell Brand in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old star has recorded three new songs for the five-track mini album, which also includes the title track and 'Evil Flower', along with two remixes.

The new songs feature female backing vocalists and continue Noel's exploration of psychedelic music.

'This Is The Place', which is released on September 27, follows May's 'Black Star Dancing' EP.

Meanwhile, in March, Pete Townshend claimed the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker had been working with Oasis producer Dave Sardy again.

The Brooklyn-born studio wizard produced Noel's former band's albums 'Don't Believe The Truth' in 2005 and 'Dig Out Your Soul' in 2008, and the pair last worked together on Noel's High Flying Birds' self-titled debut record in 2011.

The Who guitarist revealed that the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker had been in the studio with Sardy in Los Angeles, where the 'Pinball Wizard' rockers recorded some of their new LP 'Who'.

In a studio blog post on their official website, Pete wrote: ''Dave Sardy our producer went back to LA for a while to work with Noel Gallagher, but he's back on Monday.''

Sardy - who is also an acclaimed film scorer and has worked with the likes of Paolo Nutini, Macy Gray, The Killers and Royal Blood - is known for producing big ballads.

'This Is The Place' is available to pre-order now from nghfb.lnk.to/thisistheplace