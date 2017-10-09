Noel Gallagher hopes the first single from 'Who Built The Moon?' will bring back some ''joy'' in music.

The 50-year-old rocker has released lead track 'Holy Mountain' from his third High Flying Birds album, which was the first song he worked on with producer David Holmes - who has remixed tracks for the likes of U2, Primal Scream and Ice Cube in the past and is renowned for his movie soundtrack work on films such as 'Ocean's Eleven and 'Logan Lucky' - and features the organ work of former Jam legend Paul Weller.

Speaking about his first piece of music in two years, Noel said: ''It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There's so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I've ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends' kids all love it and I am sure 'the kids' will love it.''

The release of the track comes after the former Oasis guitarist admitted he misses the ''raging joy'' in music.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker lamented the ''golden age'' of pop, when people didn't pay attention to a song's lyrics and just wanted to lose themselves in the track, and claimed the likes of Travis and Coldplay have changed the face of the genre with their desire to be regarded as ''artists''.

He recently fumed: ''I grew up in the golden age of pop, late 1970s, early 1980s.

''Nobody talked about lyrics. You listened. You danced. It affected your life. Who cares what it's about?

''[When did it change?] Around Britpop, when everybody wanted to be considered 'an artist'.

''When Travis and Coldplay came and it was all introverted, why-does-it- always-rain-on-me? It's not just raining on you. It's raining on everyone. I'd rather write a song about the umbrella, not the f***ing rain.

''Look at everybody's first Britpop album. Oasis'. Blur's. Pulp's. Raging joy.

''I suppose it did get darker when drugs took over, yeah. And then you end up with the Libertines - lads with no teeth and their grandads' hats.''

'Who Built The Moon?' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday' - also features Johnny Marr.

The Smiths star recorded guitars and harmonicas on 'If Love Is The Law' on the LP.

It is the second time Marr has collaborated on one of Noel's solo tunes, after previously playing guitar on 'Ballad of the Mighty I' which features on Noel's previous record 'Chasing Yesterday'.

'Who Built The Moon?' is released on November 24.