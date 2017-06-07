Noel Gallagher has reportedly donated all profits from 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to the We Love Manchester campaign.

The 50-year-old rocker has been criticised by his brother Liam for failing to perform at the benefit gig at the Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (04.06.17) for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in the city.

But rather than performing at the event in Manchester, Noel has instead reportedly decided to donate the profits from the hit song, which has become an anthem for the city.

Noel has not personally confirmed whether the report is true, but he has retweeted an article making reference to his supposed gesture on iNews.

The row over Noel's absence from the gig was initiated by Liam, who took to Twitter to apologise for his brother failing to appear at the event.

He wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x

''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x

''Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x

''Noels out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k (sic)''

However, it's since been claimed that Noel wasn't actually invited to perform at the event in Manchester.

A source said: ''Noel has been getting a real bashing for not being at the gig, which is totally out of order. He's been hugely supportive of the cause but hasn't gone public as, in his mind, it's not about him.

''The fact he wasn't asked to even perform at any point by any of the organisers makes a mockery of Liam's claims.''