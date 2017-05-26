Noel Gallagher ''doesn't really like'' Oasis' biggest hit 'Wonderwall'.

The 50-year-old rock star has admitted that despite the success worldwide with the track from the band's seminal 1995 studio album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' he doesn't rate it as one of the best and thinks 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' from 1994's 'Definitely Maybe' is a ''far more superior'' song.

The 'Don't Look Back in Anger' songwriter also can't fathom why 'Morning Glory', which has sold over 22 million copies worldwide, did better in the charts and in sales than 'Definitely Maybe', which fetched just 15 million copies.

When asked by Andy Bush on Absolute Radio what the greatest song he's ever written is, he confessed: ''I always think it's gonna be the next one, but it's not for the likes of me to say. 'Wonderwall' has become a worldwide hit, and I will get stopped all over the world, in any city you care to name, and people will sing Wonderwall. I don't particularly like that song, I think 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' is a far superior song. And for the life of me I still can't work out why 'Morning Glory' would have sold 20 odd million, and' Definitely Maybe' only, like, five or six. So I don't know.''

Noel also claimed that there are no ''rock stars'' in the charts anymore because the likes of Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's Chris Martin are more significant in the music business than the indie kids who grow up on council estates.

He said: ''There's no rock stars any more. I have sat down and thought, if the rate of your share price depends on people like Bobby Gillespie, Liam and Richard Ashcroft, wouldn't you rather it rest on the reputation of Chris Martin and Ed Sheeran, d'you know what I mean? So, the people in the bands, the outlaws, people who came from council estates, have been marginalised now by the music business, because it's become more of a business. Chris is a very good friend of mine, but he is a very nice boy.''

The full interview will air on May 29 at 8pm on Absolute Radio

For more information head to https://absoluteradio.co.uk/