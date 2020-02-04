Noel Gallagher has claimed he was ''not aware'' of a £100 million offer to reunite Oasis.

The 'Some Might Say' group's former frontman Liam Gallagher claimed earlier this week that both he and his brother and bitter rival Noel had been offered the whopping sum to reunite the group, but alleged the band's guitarist had rejected the offer.

Referencing his solo tune 'Greedy Soul', Liam wrote: ''We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG.''

The 47-year-old rocker earlier quipped: ''Wahey we're getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

And now, Noel has denied Liam's claims, insisting his brother is only trying to promote his new music.

In his own Twitter message, he wrote: ''To whoever might be arsed:

''I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock'n'Roll group Oasis.

''I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that's maybe where the confusion lies.''

The warring siblings have been at loggerheads ever since the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split in 2009 after the siblings had a huge argument backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.

Liam recently jokingly claimed Noel had phoned him ''begging to start Oasis again in 2020''.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker - who also joked with his fans about his plans to ''retire as a solo artist'' after he releases his third solo album, 'Come On You Know' - had tweeted: ''After album no3 I'm gonna split up with myself I just don't think I'll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it's for the best

''I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c'mon you know LG x (sic)''