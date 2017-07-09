Noel Gallagher dedicated 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to the victims of the Manchester terror attack during his London gig on Saturday (08.07.17).

The former Oasis musician's High Flying Birds are supporting U2 on their 'Joshua Tree' tour and Noel joined the rockers on stage to perform the song, which has become an anthem for the people of his native Manchester following the bombing in the city in May.

Noel dedicated the performance to ''the people of Manchester, Grenfell Tower, London Bridge''.

Saturday's performance was the first time Noel has sung the song in public, since the attack.

Noel was slammed by his brother Liam for failing to perform at a benefit gig at the Emirates Old Trafford last month for the victims of the terrorist attack in the city.

But rather than performing at the event in Manchester, Noel instead decided to donate all the profits from the hit song to the We Love Manchester campaign.

The row over Noel's absence from the gig was initiated by Liam, who took to Twitter to apologise for his brother failing to appear at the event.

He wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x

''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x

''Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x

''Noels out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k (sic)''

However, it's since been claimed that Noel wasn't actually invited to perform at the event in Manchester.

A source said: ''Noel has been getting a real bashing for not being at the gig, which is totally out of order. He's been hugely supportive of the cause but hasn't gone public as, in his mind, it's not about him.

''The fact he wasn't asked to even perform at any point by any of the organisers makes a mockery of Liam's claims.''