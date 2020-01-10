Noel Gallagher says he'll let the world know if an Oasis reunion is happening.

The 'Some Might Say' group's former guitarist quipped that he thinks his estranged sibling and the Britpop band's former frontman, Liam Gallagher - who admitted himself that he often logs onto Twitter after he's hit the booze - had hit the ''leftover Christmas Babycham'' when he recently jokingly claimed Noel had phoned him ''begging to start Oasis again in 2020''.

Liam, who also teased fans about his plans to ''retire as a solo artist'' after he releases his third solo album, 'Come On You Know', had tweeted: ''After album no3 I'm gonna split up with myself I just don't think I'll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it's for the best

''I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

And now, the 52-year-old rocker has dashed hopes of the 'Live Forever' hitmakers ever getting back together.

Noel told talkSPORT in a text message: ''I've been listening to the show ... and RE: 'The Reunion', sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham.

''For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it's not happening.''

'Shockwave' hitmaker Liam had previously told a fan he could see him and Noel reuniting for Glastonbury 2021, after his brother takes a year off in 2020.

Noel recently said that he takes ''great pleasure'' in ''ruining'' the ''days'' of the young fans of the 'Supersonic' group, who have got into their back catalogue since Liam launched his solo career in 2017, whilst revealing he's taking a break in 2020.

He said: ''I just need to get away from it for a bit.

''So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously till 2021. ''The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing.

''They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

''But really, they have no idea what was going on before.

''So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days.''

And Liam hit back, calling his brother ''seriously deluded'' for the comment and told him he needs to take ''more than a year off''.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split in 2009 after the siblings had an argument backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.