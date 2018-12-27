Noel Gallagher inspired Marcus Mumford to ''get off his a**'' and start writing the band's latest album after a period of writer's block.

The 31-year-old frontman has revealed a chance meeting with the 51-year-old 'Wonderwall' hitmaker at a bar gave him the push he needed to head back into the studio to write songs for the record that became this year's chart-topper, 'Delta'.

He recalled to Rolling Stone: ''I was in a bar with Noel Gallagher last year, and I say, 'I'm taking a break. I'm finding it hard to write.'

''He's like, 'What the f**k are you talking about? Go write a f**king song!'

''The next week, I wrote 'Delta' and 'Guiding Light', because Noel Gallagher told me to get off my a**.''

The former Oasis star's frank talk paid off, as the album shot to number one in the UK.

Meanwhile, the folk rockers - completed by Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane - believe the critically acclaimed record is the start of a new chapter in their musical journey.

Keyboardist Ben said: ''I think 'Delta' is as close to the heart of what Mumford & Sons is all about.

''Rather than being from something that we have been defined by, this feels like what we should be defined by because we've put a lot of effort into making this a statement.

''It feels closer than ever to us as people -- and is us moving forward. It feels like a bit of a period that is about to begin.''

He added that the group has also sought to improve and develop their songwriting, and suggested they have matured together.

He added: ''Our desire has always been to get better at what we do, with our music and our writing. We've changed quite a lot and I think we've grown up.

''We've grown together. We are on a wavelength. We are a hell of a lot less naive than we were ten years ago.''