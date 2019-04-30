Noel Gallagher appears to be teasing new music.

The former Oasis star tweeted the words ''Nature is dancing but we ain't done yet'' on Twitter on Monday night (29.04.19), sparking speculation amongst his fanbase that a new solo song is imminent.

In March, Pete Townshend claimed the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker had been working with Oasis producer Dave Sardy again.

The Brooklyn-born studio wizard produced the 51-year-old rocker's former band's albums 'Don't Believe The Truth' in 2005 and 'Dig Out Your Soul' in 2008, and the pair last worked together on Noel's High Flying Birds' self-titled debut record in 2011.

The Who guitarist revealed that the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker had been in the studio with Sardy in Los Angeles, as he has also been working with the 'Pinball Wizard' rockers on their new record.

In a studio blog post on their official website, Pete wrote: ''Dave Sardy our producer went back to LA for a while to work with Noel Gallagher, but he's back on Monday.''

Sardy - who is also an acclaimed film scorer and has worked with the likes of Paolo Nutini, Macy Gray, The Killers and Royal Blood - is known for producing big ballads.

Noel's third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' saw him team up with producer David Holmes on the psychedelic pop record, but he previously revealed that he plans to release another ''traditional'' album alongside a new one with Holmes.

He said: ''I've got a whole backlog of songs, I write all the time so I've got plenty of material.

''I'm going to make another record with David in this way but the last one took four years so I'll probably have to make another one alongside it in the more traditional sense.''

Teasing what his new songs are sounding like, Noel previously described them as ''70s disco'' records.

The 'Live Forever' songwriter ditched the usual lyrical references and guitar chords that made him famous in favour of fresh riffs for him.

He said: ''Well, 70s disco ... like the beginning of the world.''

Meanwhile, Noel's former Oasis bandmate and sibling Liam, 46, recently blasted him for allegedly signing up to his record label, Warner Music.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who signed with the label in 2016 to launch his solo career, with his debut solo LP 'As You Were' released a year later - was critical of Noel allegedly joining the major label because he claimed to be an ''independent'' artist and called him a ''mug''.

Logging onto Twitter to react to the news, Liam told his 3.01 million followers: ''So news reaches me all the way across these fine shores that the little mug is working with Dave sardine again now tell me this would this be the record your putting out on a major label ie Warner's ooh thought you were mr independent mr I do everything on my own mr I am the boss (sic)''

The furious rocker added: ''He's just signed to Warner's my f***ing major record label company ting the 1 he slagged of about a thousand times because he's a real independent artist he does everything on his own he is so real it's like realism it's so f***ing real it's Laer backwards Dya get me bruvs (sic)''