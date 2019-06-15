Noel Gallagher closed the first night of the Isle of Wight Festival 2019 in style with a selection of Oasis hits.

The 52-year-old rocker headlined the annual festival at Seaclose Park on Friday (14.06.19) with his band, the High Flying Birds, and wowed crowds with a mixture of new tracks and classics from his former band, Oasis, which he was a member of with his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher until their split in 2009.

Opening with High Flying Birds track 'Fort Knox' - which was taken from his 2018 album 'Who Built The Moon?' - Noel played a series of newer tracks first, including singles 'Holy Mountain', 'She Taught Me To Fly', and new single 'Black Star Dancing'.

After a quick break for Oasis tracks 'The Importance of Being Idle' and 'Little By Little', the band went back to their own material, playing older High Flying Birds songs such as 'Everybody's On The Run' and 'AKA... What a Life!'.

He then treated fans to a host of Oasis hits such as 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out', 'Wonderwall', 'Half the World Away', and 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

To close out his set, the rocker opted for a cover of 'All You Need Is Love' by The Beatles, which went down a storm as crowds sang the words of the classic track back to him.

Elsewhere in the first full day of the festival, The Courteeners warmed fans up for Noel with their hits including 'Not Nineteen Forever', and Lily Allen stormed through fan favourites such as 'The Fear', 'Smile', and 'F**k You'.

The Isle of Wight Festival continues on Saturday (15.06.19) when George Ezra is co-headlining with Fatboy Slim, and Sunday (16.06.19), when Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro will close the weekend.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds setlist:

'Fort Knox'

'Holy Mountain'

'Keep on Reaching'

'It's a Beautiful World'

'She Taught Me To Fly'

'Black Star Dancing'

'The Importance of Being Idle'

'Little By Little'

'Dead in the Water'

'Everybody's on the Run'

'AKA... What a Life!'

'Wonderwall'

'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'

'Half the World Away'

'Don't Look Back in Anger'

'All You Need Is Love'