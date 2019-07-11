Noel Gallagher has branded Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift ''just American idiots'' in response to their feud.

Earlier this month, Taylor, 29, took to the internet to tell her fans that she was ''grossed out'' by the news that the entertainment manager had purchased Big Machine records - which Taylor was signed to from 2005 to 2018 - from Scott Borchetta for a reported $300 million, and with it acquired the 'ME!' hitmaker's back catalogue of master recordings and claimed she was never given a chance to buy her master recordings herself.

Now, the former Oasis star has weighed in on the drama, insisting that although he has been keeping up with the beef, he's not a ''fan'' of either party and would be '' f***ing ashamed of them'' if he were an American.

Also, he insists Taylor should get over it because no artist signed to a record label ever owns the master recordings of their own songs.

In an interview with Variety, the 52-year-old rocker said: ''You don't own your own f***ing sh*t, which is why when I finally left Oasis, I started my own record label, because I wanted to own them.

''But I'm aware of the story of Taylor Swift and some idiot called f***ing Scooter. Scooter? Is that even a real name?

''I'm not a fan of Taylor Swift. I'm less of a fan of Scooter Brown or whatever his f***ing name is. They're just American idiots. Which, really, I'd be f***ing ashamed of them, if I were you.''

Despite the drama, Scooter - who was also accused by Taylor of ''bullying'' her - previously said that he's ''good'' following the comments and when one fan wrote on Instagram last week to tell him to ''ignore the trolls'' and to remind him he is ''loved'', he replied: ''I'm good. Thanks.''