Noel Gallagher has branded Lewis Capaldi a ''big daftie'' with miserable music in response to the Scottish singer's video mocking him.

At the weekend the 52-year-old Oasis legend called Capaldi an ''idiot'' and mocked the popularity of his debut LP 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

In an interview with Radio X, Noel said: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Capaldi posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

In the video, he said: ''F**king c'mon! F**king peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''

After wishing Noel a happy Father's Day, Capaldi, 22, filmed himself listening to Oasis' 2002 single 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.

Rather than let the war of words die, Noel has now responded to Capaldi's jibes by posting a video of his 11-year-old son Donovan pretending to cry whilst singing Capaldi's single 'Someone You Loved' on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip: ''You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes. You're destroying the youth.''