Noel Gallagher has banned his children from getting any tattoos.

The former Oasis guitarist never felt the need to have artwork carved into his flesh and, because he finds the whole idea of it ''a bit odd'', he's told his kids Anaïs, 17, whom he has with his ex-partner Meg Matthews, and Donovan, nine, and Sonny, six, with his wife Sara MacDonald, they're not allowed to have any permanent etchings on their skin.

Speaking to Andy Bush on Absolute Radio, he said: ''None of my kids would be getting them. I've never had any piercings, I just found the whole thing a bit odd, to be honest.''

But, although he's completely against the idea of tattoos and piercings, the 49-year-old rocker thinks all that could change if he suffers a midlife crisis later on down the line.

He explained when asked if he's had a midlife crisis: ''Not as yet. No earrings, no tattoos, no leather trousers. I'm not that kind of person, I've never owned a licence, like a driver's licence. Maybe I'd be buying £250,000 motor this morning, if I had a licence and could be bothered learning to drive, or even a motorbike. I've never dyed my hair.''

Meanwhile, he may have strict views when it comes to what his kids can't do but Noel has admitted he's regularly told off by his wife for not making the boys do school work.

He said with a laugh: ''I do get told off by my wife for not taking an interest in Donovan. She'll say, 'Will you make him do his homework?' And I'd be like, ''Yeah, in a minute.'' I'll just say. I never did any homework, look at me! I do get a b*****king for that. I don't know what the average dad is, but I wouldn't consider myself to be the average dad.''

And if any of his kids decide they want to follow in his footsteps and carve out a career in the music industry, he'll be sure to tell them they'll never be as successful as him.

He joked when asked what he would say if he kids attempt music: ''I'd say, 'Right, pass me that guitar, and I'll show the benchmark here, son!''' And I'd play 'Don't Look Back in Anger', and then I'd put the guitar down, to almost certainly a deathly silence, and I'd say, 'Yeah! f*****g dream on, okay! Now, go and put the kettle on!' ''

The full interview will air on May 29 at 8pm on Absolute Radio

