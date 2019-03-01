Noel Gallagher is celebrating Record Store Day with the release of remix EP 'Wait and Return'.

The former Oasis guitarist will drop previously unheard remixes of 'She Taught Me How To Fly' and 'Keep On Reaching' from his chart-topping 2017 High Flying Birds record 'Who Built the Moon? - produced by David Holmes - which have been freshened up by French DJ/producer The Reflex, whilst Pet Shop Boys producer Richard Norris has worked his magic on the album's track 'Black & White Sunshine'.

The EP will be released as a limited edition 12 inch teal vinyl, complete with the cover artwork by Gareth Halliday, on April 13.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker is a huge fan of the annual one-day celebration of vinyl as it means he can share the music that would never be heard by his fans.

The 51-year-old rocker said: ''I love Record Store Day. It gives us, the artists, a chance to put music out there that otherwise might never see the light of day.

''I love the fact that the items are very limited edition and I do utter the phrase 'I'll save that for Record Store Day' a LOT.''

Noel's 'A Beautiful World' was named the biggest-selling vinyl single of 2018.

The Britpop legend paid homage to Manchester's Hacienda days on the 'It's A Beautiful World Remix EP'.

Legendary Hacienda nightclub residents Mike Pickering and Graeme Park and electronica/house DJ Andrew Weatherall, who added his own vocal mix and darker dub on the psychedelic number, featuring scissor player Charlotte Marionneau, put their individual spin on the track.

Noel's third solo record debuted at number one - a record-breaking 10th consecutive chart-topping studio album for the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Noel has recently been in the studio in Los Angeles and London working on his follow-up to 'Who Built The Moon?' ahead of his intimate UK tour, which kicks off in Edinburgh on May 7.

The 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker previously teased that the new songs he's been working on sound like ''70s disco'' records.

The 'Live Forever' songwriter ditched the usual lyrical references and guitar chords that made him famous in favour of fresh riffs for him.

Revealing what the new material sounds like, he said: ''Well, 70s disco ... like the beginning of the world.''

Noel will play shows in Llandudno, London's Palladium and Hull, before jetting across the globe to play in Japan and South Korea.

He'll then head back for more shows on home territory, including Heaton Park in his home city of Manchester on June 7.

After headlining the Isle of Wight Festival on June 14, Noel and his High Flying Birds will play Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 16.

The track-listing for the 'Wait and Return EP' is as follows:

A1. 'She Taught Me How To Fly' (The Reflex Revision)

A2. 'Keep On Reaching' (The Reflex Revision)

B1. 'Black & White Sunshine' (Richard Norris Remix)