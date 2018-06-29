Noel Gallagher has announced his first-ever concert at his home city's O2 Ritz venue in Manchester.

The 50-year-old rocker and his High Flying Birds are set to perform to an intimate crowd of just 1,500 people for Absolute Radio on July 18.

The trip back home will give the former Oasis guitarist the chance to visit his mother, Peggy Gallagher, who still lives in the same house he and his brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher - who he has been at loggerheads with since the Britpop group split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the siblings - grew up in.

Speaking about the upcoming gig, the UK radio station's presenter Dave Berry said ''When Absolute Radio asked Noel to play a gig in Manchester, he jumped at the chance. Not only does he get to play in front of a home crowd, but it means he can also pop in for a tea at his Mum's. It's a win, win.''

The special event is a rare opportunity for fans to see the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker in an intimate setting as he usually plays arenas.

Noel will no doubt be planning something special for the concert, as Liam reunited with their former Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs for 'Be Here Now' when he played the same venue last May.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker put on a concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert later that month.

Before going on stage, the intimate venue was lit with 22 candles to represent the amount of people who lost their lives when a nail bomb was denoted in the main foyer of the venue at the 23-year-old pop star's show, also injuring 59 people.

The 'Songbird' songwriter came on stage to chants of: ''Stand up for the 22.''

Tickets for Noel's O2 Ritz concert will be available from noelgallagher.com, as well as up for grabs via competitions on Absolute Radio.