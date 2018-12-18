Noel Gallagher has accused his brother Liam Gallagher of not caring about Oasis fans.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker is adamant that if his former bandmate - who he has been at loggerheads with ever since he quit the band in August 2009, following a huge backstage bust-up between the two siblings - was serious about getting the group back together, the 46-year-old singer wouldn't have ''walked off stage 25 times'' when he was in the 'Some Might Say' band.

Speaking about Liam's notoriety for turning up late to gigs and often not completing their shows during their heyday in the mid-90s and early 2000s, Noel fumed: ''Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a s*** about the fans.

''He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans.''

The 51-year-old rocker says, despite his younger sibling's constant pleas to reform the iconic rock band, he wouldn't even reunite the Britpop group if he had just £50 to his name.

On whether he'd ever agree to reunite Oasis, he told Mojo magazine: ''Not a cat in hell's chance.

''At the beginning I would have said to my management, there's a magic number.

''If it reaches that magic number I'll do it.

''Give me a shout. A couple of monster gigs.

''Even a tour of the big cities, a world tour, stadiums, burn a load of money, buy a yacht, buy a plane, and another house, then go back to what I'm doing. Easy. I wouldn't even have to travel with the ****.''

Noel says that Liam's jibes towards his wife Sara MacDonald on Twitter - which have seen the 'Songbird' songwriter call his sister-in-law a ''witch'' - have ruined the chances of there ever being a reunion.

He added: ''That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid (pounds) left in my pocket I'd rather go busking. No way, I can't do it.''

Noel says he's laughing all the way to the bank, as every time Liam plays a solo gig, he earns royalties for the songs he performs which he wrote.

Suggesting the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is ''angrier'' as a result, Noel said: ''He's got his thing now - which is effectively my thing - and when he's headlining Finsbury Park (London) I'm sitting here watching 'Match of the Day' getting a PRS (the Performing Right Society) cheque for him playing my songs. But instead of making him happy, it's made him even worse, it's made him even angrier.''