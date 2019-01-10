Feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will reportedly be kept apart at Glastonbury 2019, with both of the former Oasis stars said to be lined up for performances at the festival in June.
Liam and Noel Gallagher will reportedly be kept apart at Glastonbury 2019.
Both the famous Britpop brothers are said to be performing at the iconic Worthy Farm festival in June, but they will be booked on separate days to avoid any drama between the former Oasis bandmates.
An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Liam will be second to last act on the Main Stage Friday night, just before headliner Stormzy.
''He should keep all the old indie heads happy with some big songs.''
Hopes of the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' group reuniting have been dashed with the report adding that Noel is set to play on the following night on June 29.
Glastonbury Festival takes place between June 26 and June 30 in Somerset, South West England, and this year's extravaganza will be headlined by grime superstar Stormzy, with Kylie Minogue also announced for the iconic Sunday afternoon Legend slot.
The latest update comes after 46-year-old Liam - whose follow-up to chart topping solo debut album 'As You Were' will be released by September - was blasted by brother Noel, 51, when he claimed Liam's calls for an Oasis comeback were ''for his ego''.
He said: ''Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a shit about the fans... He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans.''
Noel added that his sibling's jibes towards his wife Sara MacDonald on Twitter - which have seen the 'Songbird' songwriter call his sister-in-law a ''witch'' - have ruined the chances of there ever being a reunion.
He insisted: ''That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid (pounds) left in my pocket I'd rather go busking. No way, I can't do it.''
