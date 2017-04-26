Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn expect Liam Gallagher to hate their song on the new Gorillaz album.

The former Britpop rivals have teamed up on 'We Got The Power' and they are both expecting the 44-year-old rocker to come up with a ''fantastic one-liner'' about the song, which features on the animated band's forthcoming LP 'Humanz'.

Plus Blur frontman Damon has revealed he'd always ''promised'' the former Oasis guitarist a feature on the record and he thinks it is ''cute'' that they are singing about ''love''.

In an interview with Vulture.com, Damon said: ''In a sort of lighthearted way, I'd promised Noel he could be on this record. He was always like, 'I want to be on the next Gorillaz record', and I was like, 'Sure.' I thought it might be cute, the idea of us singing about the power to love each other. Of course, no one's asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet. No doubt he'd have a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of f***ing knob heads we are.''

However, Noel said he doesn't care what his bitter rival and sibling thinks of their collaboration.

He said: ''Listen, nobody gives a f**k what Liam thinks about anything.''

'Wonderwall' hitmaker Noel, 49, is hoping Damon, also 49, will repay the favour and feature on his next record.

He said: ''Well, he was supposed to play on my new record, but at the time I was recording, he was finishing the Gorillaz record and didn't have the time. Hopefully next time. I'd like to get him to play melodica on something, which is what he was going to do for me on this record.''

Noel - who will release the next High Flying Birds album in November - also talked about the process of making the track and how he had no idea Savages' Jehnny Beth was to be featured on the track and how short it would be until he heard the final cut.

He said: ''It used to have more singing and different sections in it. When I got sent the final track, and it ends abruptly at two minutes, I was like, Oh. The next time I saw Damon, I said, ''It's a bit f***ing short, isn't it?''

Noel and Damon may have previously been at loggerheads for years, but Noel says he always plays Gorillaz songs in the car with his kids, and he was over the moon to play a concert with them in London in March.

Asked how the surprise show at Printworks was, Noel - who has daughter Anais, 17, with ex-wife Meg Matthews and sons Sonny, six, and Donovan, nine, with partner Sara MacDonald - said: ''Great. I like Gorillaz. Me and my missus and our kids play their records in the car all the time.''